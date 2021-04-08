Proof Kim Kardashian and Chicago West Are Twins "Forever" in Adorable New Photos

Watch : Kim Kardashian Celebrates Chicago West's 3rd Birthday!

An unbreakable bond.

On Wednesday, April 7, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share adorable new photos of her youngest daughter, Chicago West. In the new images, which were taken during Kim's spring break trip earlier this month, the SKIMS founder and the 3-year-old were both seen wearing all-black ensembles. So, it's no wonder Kim captioned the photo series, "My twin forever!"

What's even cuter? The little one beamed while posing for photos with her mama.

It's clear we aren't the only ones who've noticed Kim's special pics with Chicago as several of her famous friends have gushed in the comments. Supermodel Ashley Graham wrote, "so precious." Relatively Nat & Liv star Olivia Pierson also chimed in, "I cannot with you two!!! TWINZ."

Kim welcomed Chicago back in January 2018. Her siblings include North West, 7, Saint West, 5, and Psalm West, 23 months.

Of course, these are just the latest pics from Kim's family getaway.