Catfish's Nev Schulman and Wife Laura Perlongo Expecting Baby No. 3

Watch : Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Welcome Their Second Baby

It's no lie: Catfish host Nev Schulman and his wife Laura Perlongo will soon have a family of five.

On April 8, Laura announced her pregnancy news on Instagram, sharing several photos of herself, Nev and their two children Beau, 2, and Cleo, 5.

"you guyyyyyyssssss, we have a big announcement to maaaaake," she began the post. " #BABYNUMBER3 COMING IN HOT. hahah we SO EXCITED. Cant wait to share all the love and chaos this spring / summer. @arnold_daniel is a genius aND took these photos and so many moreee."

The social media star also revealed where she will document her pregnancy for followers interested in her journey.

"For pregnancy lovers, body stuff and pregnancy 'TMI' is going on ONLY FANS which is gonna be SO MUCH FUN," she continued. "link in profile. Subscribe if you wanna ride along for the full experience (& love pregnant bodies as much as I do) Sending you all the love!!! THREE!?!gahhhh this is gonna be wildddd. Wish us luck."