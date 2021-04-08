The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Sneak Peek: See Nick Comfort Winnie Through a Breakup

Comfort through cocoa.
In this exclusive clip from the Friday, April 9 episode of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Nick (Maxwell Simkins) comforts Ice Palace employee Winnie (Emily Haine) as she works through a breakup. While Nick appears willing to listen to Winnie's woes, her boss, Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) seems less than interested.
A tearful Winnie starts off the clip with, "I thought we were soulmates."
However, according to the wise-for-his-years Nick, "Cocoa Chad is a jerk." With a name like Cocoa Chad, who's surprised?
"You're so much better than him," Nick encourages Winnie. "He delivers cocoa for a living."
Although Winnie reminds Nick that she serves cocoa for a living, he assures her "it's way different." Frustrated by the conversation he's overhearing, Gordon interrupts with a task for Winnie.
"You know what really helps people get over a breakup?" the Ice Palace boss notes. "Staying busy, doing things like, I don't know, untangling rental skates. Oh, look."
Yet, as Winnie tells Nick and Gordon, she "can't even untangle my own heart." As Winnie becomes emotional once more, Nick tells Gordon to give her some space as she's "pretty raw right now."
Asking the question we're all thinking, Gordon responds, "What are you even doing here?"
To which Nick explains, "Came back because I forgot my water bottle. We just started talking. You know, the funny thing is, I forgot to look for my water bottle."
As Gordon points out the water bottle on the counter, Nick awkwardly comments, "Where have you been hiding?"
Nick may be wise beyond his years, but he's still an awkward pre-teen.
Catch the sweet scene for yourself in the exclusive clip above.
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is available to stream on Disney+.