Millie Bobby Brown Hilariously Calls Out David Harbour After He Teases Stranger Things Spoilers

Don't tell Netflix—David Harbour is spilling Stranger Things secrets!
The actor, who plays Jim Hopper on the hit series, got called out by his co-star Millie Bobby Brown while on Instagram Live on April 7. During a brief break from filming the show's upcoming fourth season, David decided to go online to talk to fans, but he forgot he was in still in his character's costume and bloody makeup.
"What's up, everybody? How's it going?" David, 45, began. "I haven't done Instagram Live in a little while. I think I can only be here for like three and a half minutes because I think I have to go to set fairly soon."
"I'm here, shooting season four of our television show," he continued. "I don't think I'm supposed to be showing you these things. Who wants to hear spoilers for season four? Let me just read directly from the script."
Despite the tease, David didn't give fans any script details—but his character's dusty coat and facial scratches are a hint that Hopper is in for a rough season four.
"It's a very tough day today," he shared. "Very tough day. I'm exhausted."
David then broke out in laughter when he noticed Millie was watching his Live. "Oh s--t!" he said. "Millie! Oh, no. Millie, don't tell Netflix, don't tell Netflix that I'm doing Instagram Live from set. I'm just gonna read your sections of the script, Millie. I'm just gonna tell everybody what happens to Eleven this season."
Millie then joined the Live, asking David what he's doing. "I'm so crazy," he told her. "I shouldn't be doing this."
After realizing that David was in his costume and needed to go back to set, Millie told him, "Get off of Live and go back to work!"
David then joked, "I'm getting fired." However, Millie countered that while he might not get fired, he's likely going to get a phone call from someone at Netflix.
As fans may know, the cast is currently working on season four, which was shut down in 2020 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As for what viewers can expect from the upcoming episodes, actor Gaten Matarazzo recently teased that it might be the "scariest" season yet.
Plus, for viewers who were worried about Hopper's fate after season three, this Live further proves that Harbour's character is alive and back for season four.