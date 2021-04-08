Katy PerryKardashiansPhotosVideos

Romeo + Juliet's Quindon Tarver Dead at 38: Baz Luhrmann and More Pay Tribute

Singer Quindon Tarver, a former child star who appeared in Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet, passed away at the age of 38. Read the director's tribute to the late artist.

By Jess Cohen Apr 08, 2021
Quindon Tarver, 1996Raymond Boyd for Getty Images

Singer Quindon Tarver, who performed a memorable rendition of Prince's "When Doves Cry" in 1996's Romeo + Juliet, passed away at the age of 38.

According to his uncle Kevin Tarver, the former child star died in car accident in Texas on April 1. "He had been through so much," Quindon's uncle told The Dallas Morning News. "But his focus was on his music. He was getting ready to make his comeback. He had been in the studio working on a project that was supposed to be released this year."

After signing with Virgin Records at the age of 12, Quindon, a Texas native, got the opportunity to audition for director Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes. The talented young artist was cast as a choirboy who, in addition to Prince's "When Doves Cry," also performed a cover of Rozalla's "Everybody's Free" in the movie.

After learning of Quindon's death, Baz took to his Instagram to pay tribute to him. 

"A beautiful soul has passed," Baz wrote, "my thoughts are with Quindon Tarver's family and loved ones."

Along with his message, the director also shared a video of Quindon singing during rehearsals for the film. As some fans of the movie may know, Quindon's rendition of "Everybody's Free" is on the Romeo + Juliet soundtrack. 

In the comments of Baz's post, many fans also paid tribute to Quindon. "I remember so well this Angel voice from your amazing movie!" one Instagram user wrote. "So sad to hear." While another added, "My favourite track from an amazing soundtrack. His voice just got me every time."

In addition to his performances in Romeo + Juliet, Quindon also appeared on American Idol during seasons two and seven.

