Romeo + Juliet's Quindon Tarver Dead at 38: Baz Luhrmann and More Pay Tribute

Singer Quindon Tarver, who performed a memorable rendition of Prince's "When Doves Cry" in 1996's Romeo + Juliet, passed away at the age of 38.

According to his uncle Kevin Tarver, the former child star died in car accident in Texas on April 1. "He had been through so much," Quindon's uncle told The Dallas Morning News. "But his focus was on his music. He was getting ready to make his comeback. He had been in the studio working on a project that was supposed to be released this year."

After signing with Virgin Records at the age of 12, Quindon, a Texas native, got the opportunity to audition for director Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes. The talented young artist was cast as a choirboy who, in addition to Prince's "When Doves Cry," also performed a cover of Rozalla's "Everybody's Free" in the movie.

After learning of Quindon's death, Baz took to his Instagram to pay tribute to him.