Kevin Bacon Reveals He Had to Return Kyra Sedgwick's Engagement Ring Because She Hated It

Kyra Sedgwick initially said yes when Kevin Bacon popped the question, but there was one aspect of the experience that didn't make her feel like the luckiest person in the world.
Kevin, 62, visited The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, April 7. During the episode, he told host Kelly Clarkson that even though he and the 55-year-old Call Your Mother star have now been happily married for 32 years, he found out the hard way they don't exactly share the same taste in rings.
When Kelly asked if anyone else knew that he was planning to propose, the Footloose actor replied, "I had this feeling that I really, really didn't want anybody else to know, so I didn't tell my friends, I didn't tell family. No one knew, which meant that I had to go out and find this ring all by myself. And I have to tell you, I'm really not a jewelry guy. Like, I just don't get it."
Nonetheless, the actor explained he managed to find a ring he thought "was banging," so he slipped it into Kyra's Christmas stocking, and she said yes. But he wasn't out of the woods just yet.
"About three months later, we're lying in bed, and she wakes up, and she's crying, and she's crying, and she can't even say what's going on," he revealed. "Finally, she goes, 'I don't like the ring!' I talked her off the ledge after that. 'It's all right, it's all right, honey—we'll go back. I don't care—we'll take it back.'"
Kevin was quick to point out that Kyra "felt so terrible" about bringing up her problem with the ring. After Kelly said that the couple clearly valued honesty, the City on a Hill star clarified, "After three months, she got honest. She wasn't honest at the moment."
Watch him tell the adorably uncomfortable anecdote in the above video.
