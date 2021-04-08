How The Goldbergs Bid Farewell to the Late George Segal in Pops' Final Episode

The Goldbergs is remembering the late George Segal and his beloved character, Pops.
On Wednesday, April 7, ABC's long-running sitcom aired Pops' final episode, which ended with a video tribute to George. The veteran actor, who had played Beverly Goldberg's father since the series launched in September 2013, died on March 23 at age 87 following complications from bypass surgery.
The video tribute began with a message on the screen that read, "Dedicated to our friend, George." The footage, seen below, featured a few of the character's highlights from his eight-season run, including a number of moments showing Pops offering sage words of wisdom to his family members.
On April 7, Wendi McLendon-Covey, who plays Beverly opposite Jeff Garlin's Murray, tweeted, "We'll love you forever. See you in our dreams [heart emoji] #TheGoldbergs."
She also tweeted, "Tonight's episode was the last that George filmed, but not the last of our season. We had no idea at the time we filmed it, that it would be our last with him."
The same day, actress Hayley Orrantia (Erica Goldberg) posted about the late actor, "We love and miss you so much."
A day prior, Wendi made it clear that the show would find a way to give Pops a proper goodbye if it gets picked up for another season.
"And no, we would NEVER replace George in the role of Pops," she tweeted. "If we get a season 9, we will address it then."
On April 7, series creator Adam F. Goldberg, who stepped down as showrunner after season 6, posted that he hoped to assist the show's team in writing out the character.
"Tonight is George's last episode," Adam wrote. "Fans are asking what's planned for Pops. Even though my input and stories have not been used this season, I know the way to address this loss is to use my real experience of losing my Grandpa to honor George and my Pops. Hope I'm welcome S9!"