How The Goldbergs Bid Farewell to the Late George Segal in Pops' Final Episode

The Goldbergs is remembering the late George Segal and his beloved character, Pops.

On Wednesday, April 7, ABC's long-running sitcom aired Pops' final episode, which ended with a video tribute to George. The veteran actor, who had played Beverly Goldberg's father since the series launched in September 2013, died on March 23 at age 87 following complications from bypass surgery.

The video tribute began with a message on the screen that read, "Dedicated to our friend, George." The footage, seen below, featured a few of the character's highlights from his eight-season run, including a number of moments showing Pops offering sage words of wisdom to his family members.

On April 7, Wendi McLendon-Covey, who plays Beverly opposite Jeff Garlin's Murray, tweeted, "We'll love you forever. See you in our dreams [heart emoji] #TheGoldbergs."

She also tweeted, "Tonight's episode was the last that George filmed, but not the last of our season. We had no idea at the time we filmed it, that it would be our last with him."

The same day, actress Hayley Orrantia (Erica Goldberg) posted about the late actor, "We love and miss you so much."