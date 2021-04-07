CNN Legal Analyst Midwin Charles Dead at 47: Sunny Hostin, Don Lemon and More Honor Her

Legal analyst and TV personality Midwin Charles has died, her family confirmed with a post on her Twitter account on April 6. She was 47.

"It is with a profoundly heavy heart and the deepest sadness that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved Midwin Charles," the post reads. "She was known to many as a legal commentator on television but to us she was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, niece and cousin. Our lives are forever changed and we will miss her for a lifetime. The family thanks you in advance for your love and prayers. Please allow the family time to grieve."

A cause of death was not provided.

Midwin, a Syracuse University alum who got her law degree from American University, founded the NYC law firm Midwin Charles & Associates. In addition to her TV appearances on programs like CNN, MSNBC and The Wendy Williams Show, she was a contributor to Essence magazine.

Midwin's collegues and friends came out on social media to express their grief. The View co-host Sunny Hostin took to Twitter to share a message about the lawyer, writing, "Midwin was my friend. We worked together on In Session/Court TV. She was a brilliant beautiful legal mind. I will miss her and am praying for her family and especially for her mother whom she adored and spoke of so often. Rest my dear friend."