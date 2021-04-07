You Have to See Kesha React to Caitlyn Jenner’s “Tik Tok” Performance on The Masked Singer

Did Caitlyn Jenner's rendition of "Tik Tok" earn the approval of Kesha herself?
In March, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star performed the 2009 hit on The Masked Singer, where it was revealed that Caitlyn was the woman behind the Phoenix. On April 6, Kesha posted a duet of her watching Caitlyn's performance to TikTok. (Yes, a different TikTok. It's confusing, we know!)
In the video, Kesha watches as Caitlyn sings the verse while in a red feathered outfit, complete with wings. As Caitlyn sings, Kesha cringes and hides inside her shirt.
"Live for this cover and live for this outfit," Kesha wrote on the video. "But I mean I have to go...."
Sadly, Caitlyn was eliminated from the competition following the performance. However, the Olympian seemed to have gotten everything she wanted out of her appearance on the show, even if her daughters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, couldn't understand her desire to appear on the unique singing competition.
"Kendall and Kylie, when I told them I was doing The Masked Singer, they gave me this strange look and said ‘Dad, why are you doing this?'" Caitlyn explained to Us Weekly. "I told them, ‘I need a challenge! I've just been sitting around, I want to do this.' They said, ‘You are crazy.' I'm interested for Kendall and Kylie and the rest of my family to see it."
She continued, "I come from the world where I run fast, jump over things and throw things far. I didn't come from the singing world. I've always told my kids, ‘The ability to grow is directly related to the amount of insecurity you can take in your life.' And boy, was I insecure about singing. So, I thought, ‘Let's try this and put myself out there and try something I've never done before.'"
While Caitlyn may not take home any Grammys for her singing work, she's certainly always ready to crush a challenge.