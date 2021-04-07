Netflix's Sons of Sam Trailer Challenges Everything You Knew About This Infamous True Crime Case

True crime fans, clear your schedules and prepare to be engrossed in Netflix's upcoming docuseries.

The streaming site dropped the trailer for The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness on Wednesday, April 7, teasing a roller coaster of emotions as the show explores the theory of whether the Son of Sam serial killer had at least one accomplice.

Also known as the .44 Caliber Killer, David Berkowitz received six life sentences following his killing spree that began in 1976 in New York City.

"They totally ignored the true story in this case," a voiceover says in the trailer.

Even though it was considered a "closed case" after Berkowitz's capture in 1977, the documentary highlights some reports suggesting he had an accomplice in the attacks.

One piece of evidence: The police sketches allegedly don't add up, with one interviewee claiming there is no way one could mistake Berkowitz for being a 6-foot tall blonde man, as described.