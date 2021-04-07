Netflix's Sons of Sam Trailer Challenges Everything You Knew About This Infamous True Crime Case

True crime fans, clear your schedules and prepare to be engrossed in Netflix's upcoming docuseries.
The streaming site dropped the trailer for The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness on Wednesday, April 7, teasing a roller coaster of emotions as the show explores the theory of whether the Son of Sam serial killer had at least one accomplice.
Also known as the .44 Caliber Killer, David Berkowitz received six life sentences following his killing spree that began in 1976 in New York City.
"They totally ignored the true story in this case," a voiceover says in the trailer.
Even though it was considered a "closed case" after Berkowitz's capture in 1977, the documentary highlights some reports suggesting he had an accomplice in the attacks.
One piece of evidence: The police sketches allegedly don't add up, with one interviewee claiming there is no way one could mistake Berkowitz for being a 6-foot tall blonde man, as described.
Berkowitz, now 67, spoke about his eight attacks in an old TV interview, during which he claimed, "I did not pull the trigger on every single one of them." In another clip, the convicted murderer can be heard saying, "I could feel a force pulling me into the darkness."
At one point, he claimed members of a satanic cult helped in the murders, as some questioned whether the Manson clan was involved. He also said that a black dog owned by his neighbor, Sam, persuaded him to do the killings.
A voiceover ended the trailer with, "With Berkowitz in prison, who is still out there?"
The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness hits Netflix on May 5, following the recent success of the true crime shows Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel and Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer.
Per The Wrap, Netflix describes the four-episode show by saying, "The real mystery was just beginning" as it tells "a cautionary tale of a man who went down a rabbit hole and never came out. But was [Ultimate Evil author] Maury Terry just chasing ghosts—or are the true Sons of Sam still out there."
If the Son of Sam case sounds familiar, it may be because it also inspired the 1999 movie Summer of Sam, directed by Spike Lee and starring Adrien Brody and Mira Sorvino.