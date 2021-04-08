See the Kardashians Grill Addison Rae About Her Friendship With Kourtney

Watch : Kim Wonders Just How Close Are Kourtney Kardashian & Addison Rae?

Getting to know Kourtney Kardashian's new BFF.

In this clip from tonight, April 8's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Kardashian-Jenners grill Addison Rae in order to get insight into her friendship with Kourtney. Since the Poosh founder and the TikTok star became fast friends in early 2020, the famous family isn't afraid to ask Addison some tough questions.

"I like your nails," Kim Kardashian subtly starts off in the clip above. "I'm surprised Kourtney doesn't have long, corally, orangey, neon nails now."

Yet, per Addison, Kourtney has plans to redo her nails tomorrow, which shocks mom Kris Jenner. She asks, "She's gonna do long nails like yours?"

Addison assures the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch that Kourtney will not be replicating her nails. However, with Kourtney and Addison's history of twinning, we can't say we're surprised this question is brought up.

In a confessional, Khloe Kardashian explains, "We all decided to get to the bottom of Kourtney and Addison. So, we invited Addison over for lunch but, without Kourtney. 'Cause, we just wanna ask a couple questions and get to know her more."

According to Kim, they just want to "feel her out a little bit."