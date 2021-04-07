Alyson Stoner Details Her "Harrowing" Experience as a Child Star in Personal Essay

Before she even turned double digits, Alyson Stoner was a star. During the early 2000s, she acted in movies like Cheaper by the Dozen and Camp Rock and appeared in music videos alongside Missy Elliott and Eminem.

But the smile she displayed on camera didn't always reflect how she was truly feeling offscreen. In an op-ed penned for People titled "The Toddler to Trainwreck Industrial Complex," Stoner looks back at her career as a child star and advocates for change in Hollywood.

Stoner defines the "toddler-to-trainwreck pipeline" as "a notorious and thriving industrial complex around child entertainers."

"It is expertly constructed and bolted in place by censoring the harm happening behind the scenes," she explains, "manicuring aspirational lifestyles and outcomes, and then watching young lives tragically implode."

Looking back at her own career, Stoner writes "it's been a harrowing 80 years," noting she's only 27. She then uses her experiences to exemplify what steps the industry needs to take.