The Best Swimwear of 2021

Temperatures are beginning to rise which means it's finally time to break out your swimwear! If you love shopping for new swimsuits as much as we do, you're going to be blown away by the incredibly cute styles that 2021 has blessed us with. Whether you're a bikini kind of girl or enjoy a chic one-piece, we've rounded up various styles from It girl swimwear brands that you'll want to add to your cart asap.
See below for our complete 2021 swimwear guide featuring brands like Frankies Bikinis, ARO, Beach Riot and more!
Seraphina One Piece Swimsuit - Summer Stripe
We have serious heart eyes for this suit! Between the playful stripe print, cut-out design and heart detail, this one-piece will instantly up your Instagram game.
Lolita Lurex Plunge Top
A major trend in swim this summer is lurex fabric. Nookie's Lolita top paired with the matching bottoms is sure to turn heads on the beach. The shimmery fabric and bow tie on the back is everything!
Billabong x The Salty Blonde Feelin Salty One Shoulder Bikini Top
We're loving Billabong's collab with lifestyle influencer Halley Elefante! Not only are the print and styles super cute, each suit features eco-minded construction!
Cupshe Amari One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit
Featuring two major swim trends, one shoulder construction and cut-outs, this suit is a must-have! Plus, it's only $25 and Cupshe offers quality material.
Chell Top
Made with recycled, luxe fabric, this incredibly cute top paired with the matching bottoms will make you feel extra confident at the beach and pool! We're obsessed with the print, too.
The Palm Beach - Halter Wrap Deep V One Piece
This flattering suit is a must for palm tree enthusiasts. Thanks to anti-chlorine and salt-resistant technology, your suit will maintain its shape, color and quality!
Beach Riot Celina One Piece
Cut-outs and a groovy print, count us in! We love Beach Riot's swimsuits because they offer high-quality materials and on-trend designs every season.
Troy Bikini - White
If you haven't already noticed Summer 2021 is going to be all about cut-outs, which makes this bikini a must-have for your swimwear collection.
Bikinis Dexter Bralette Scoop Bikini Top - Far Out
If you invest in just one super cute swimsuit for summer, have it be something from Frankinis Bikinis. We love their suits because of the trendy prints and flattering fits. This bikini from their collab with Hailee Steinfeld is definitely going on our summer mood board.
Seagoing Stripe Cinched Rashguard
Rashguard-style tops are also another swim trend to keep an eye on! We love the striped print on this one by Southern Tide.
Summersalt x Sara Foster The Ruffle Oasis
So many celebs have given their stamp of approval for Sara Foster's Summersalt collection, which makes it a must for swimwear fanatics everywhere this summer.
Camilla Scoop Neck One Piece
If you're looking to treat yourself to an extra chic swimsuit, check out this one piece from celeb-loved brand Camilla! In addition to the cute mix of patterns, you'll truly shine on the beach thanks to crystal embellishments throughout.
Tie Front One Piece—Eco
Aside from offering an inclusive range of swimwear, we love Andie's sustainable suits like the Tie Front One Piece. The suit also offers built-in UPF 50+ sun protection!
Acacia Indo Mesh Bikini Top
We're also obsessing over this unique mesh style top from Acacia! Pair it with the matching bottoms and you'll be ready for your next weekend getaway.
