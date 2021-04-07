Katy PerryKardashiansPhotosVideos

Project Runway Is Coming Back for Season 19, With Host Karlie Kloss Making Guest Appearances

Project Runway is about to begin production on season 19, though it may not have a full-time host this time around.

By Lauren Piester Apr 07, 2021 5:47 PMTags
TVProject RunwayCelebritiesEntertainmentNBCU
Watch: Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner Welcome Their First Child

The world is opening back up, and the designers are heading back to the workroom. 

Bravo just announced that Project Runway is returning for season 19, and production is set to begin later this spring with a whole new crop of designers ready to take the fashion world by storm. Mentor Christian Siriano and judges Nina Garcia, Elaine Welteroth and Brandon Maxwell will all be returning full time.

Host Karlie Kloss, however, will be making "guest appearances" throughout the new season, which might have something to do with the fact that she just gave birth to her first child in March. 

Season 18 premiered in December 2019 and crowned Geoffrey Mac the winner. That finale aired just a day into the coronavirus pandemic, so naturally, production on season 19 was delayed. Now, we can once again look forward to happily yelling at our TV screens when contestants show up without knowing how to design plus sizes or menswear, or, most infuriatingly, how to sew at all.  

photos
Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

Keep up with the fates of all your favorite shows by scrolling down! 

Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo
Renewed: Project Runway (Bravo)

Project Runway will return for season 19, with Christian Siriano, Nina Garcia, Elaine Welteroth and Brandon Maxwell all returning. Host Karlie Kloss will make guest appearances as the show goes into production in New York this spring.

Fox
Renewed: Duncanville (Fox)

Fox has renewed the animated comedy Duncanville for a third season.

Fox
Canceled: Bless the Harts

After two seasons, animated comedy Bless the Harts will not be returning to Fox.

CBS
Renewed: Young Sheldon (CBS)

On Tuesday, March 30, CBS renewed Young Sheldon for three more seasons. This means the Iain Armitage-led series will run at least until 2024.

Starz
Canceled: American Gods (Starz)

On Monday, March 29, Starz confirmed that season three of American Gods, which ended on March 21, would be its last.

NBC
Renewed: Mr. Mayor (NBC)

Ted Danson will return as the mayor of Los Angeles for a second season on NBC. 

Trae Patton/NBC)
Canceled: World of Dance (NBC)

Almost a year after the season four premiere, NBC confirmed to Deadline the dance competition series will not be returning for a fifth season. 

Starz
Renewed: Outlander (Starz)

In March 2021, it was announced that Starz renewed Outlander for a seventh season. The new season order, which will feature 12 episodes, comes as the period drama is filming its sixth season.

Netflix
Renewed: Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Netflix has renewed Selling Sunset for both a fourth and a fifth season. Season four is currently in production.

Netflix
Renewed: Bling Empire (Netflix)

Bling Empire will return for a second season on Netflix.

Dennis Leupold/USA Network
Ending: Queen of the South (USA)

Queen of the South will end after its fifth season, which will include 10 episodes and premieres April 7 on USA Network.

CBC/Netflix
Ending: Kim's Convenience (Netflix/CBC)

Despite a renewal through season six, the Canadian comedy (which airs on Netflix in the U.S.) will end with the upcoming season five after the departure of creators Ins Choi and Kevin White

FX
Ending: Pose (FX)

Pose will come to an end after its upcoming third season, which will consist of seven episodes and premiere on May 2.

The CW
Renewed: Superman & Lois (The CW)

After just one very highly rated premiere episode, The CW has renewed Superman & Lois for a season two. 

TVLand
Ending: Younger (TVLand/Paramount+)

Younger is moving to Paramount+ for its seventh and final season, which will consist of 12 episodes. 

Netflix
Renewed: Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix)

Netflix has renewed Fate: The Winx Saga for a second season.

CBS
Ending: Mom (CBS)

Mom will end after season eight, with its series finale airing on May 6 on CBS.

CBS
Renewed: Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)

CBS has renewed the Chuck Lorre comedy for a third season.

CBS
Renewed: The Neighborhood (CBS)

CBS has given an early renewal for season four of The Neighborhood

NBC
Ending: Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

NBC announced that Brooklyn Nine-Nine will end after season eight, which will premiere during the 2021/2022 TV season.

Syfy
Ending: Wynonna Earp (SYFY)

After four seasons and one near cancellation, Wynonna Earp will be coming to an end. Filming for season four was interrupted by the pandemic, but the final batch of episodes will premiere on March 5. 

The CW
Renewed: Walker (The CW)

After having the most watched premiere on The CW in five years, Walker was confirmed for a second season in February 2020. The series also received an additional five episodes for season one.

The CW
Renewed: Batwoman (The CW)

We'll get to experience more of Javicia Leslie as Batwoman will have a third season.

Jack Rowand/The CW
Renewed: Riverdale (The CW)

Riverdale will return for a sixth season in the 2021-2022 TV season.

Paola Kudacki/BBC America
Ending: Killing Eve (AMC/BBC)

In March 2021, AMC confirmed Killing Eve will end with its upcoming fourth season, reportedly set to debut in 2022. 

The CW
Renewed: In the Dark (The CW)

We won't keep you In the Dark with this TV news! The CW hit will return for season four.

CW
Renewed: Dynasty (The CW)

Dynasty will have a fifth season as The CW renewed the dramatic series in February 2020.

The CW
Renewed: Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)

Season four of Roswell, New Mexico will come in the 2021-2022 season.

CW
Renewed: All American (The CW)

All American has been greenlit for season four on The CW.

CW
Renewed: Charmed (The CW)

Charmed will return for season four in the 2021-2022 TV season.

photos
View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

Trending Stories

1

Adam Levine and His Daughters Wear Matching Dresses in Rare Family Pic

2
Exclusive

Uh Oh, Crab Is Overheating on The Masked Singer

3

Sheryl Underwood Speaks Out on Sharon Osbourne's The Talk Exit

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Adam Levine and His Daughters Wear Matching Dresses in Rare Family Pic

2

Lisa Rinna Finally Weighs In on Amelia's Romance With Scott Disick

3

Sheryl Underwood Speaks Out on Sharon Osbourne's The Talk Exit

4

Mrs. Sri Lanka Speaks Out After Having Crown "Snatched" From Her Head

5

The True Story Behind The United States vs. Billie Holiday