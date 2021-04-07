The Unexpected Reason JoJo Siwa Couldn't Sleep for Days After Coming Out as LGBTQ

Watch : How JoJo Siwa's "Perfect" Girlfriend Helped Her Come Out

While JoJo Siwa is only getting better, not everyone is along for the ride with her.

In January, the 17-year-old YouTube star and TV personality came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, proudly sporting a T-shirt that read "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever." amid speculation about her sexuality. She has since gone public with her new girlfriend, Kylie.

While Siwa has proclaimed on her Instagram that she's "the happiest I have ever been," it hasn't all been easy for the teenager since revealing to her millions of young fans something she's been aware of for years.

"I've known since I was little," she confirmed in a new interview with People. "I have a lot that could have gone away because of my love life."

She came face to face with that reality after coming out when she mistakenly read comments online. "I never should have done that," she told the magazine. "I was thinking that all the comments were going to be nice and supportive, and they weren't."