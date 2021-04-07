Allison Janney Recalls Epic Hair-Extension Fail While Flirting With a New Guy, and We're Traumatized

Watch : Allison Janney Tells How Anna Faris Copes During Tough Time

Allison Janney opened up about a low point in her flirting endeavors that was truly harrowing—or, should we say, "hair-owing."

The 61-year-old Mom star appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, April 6, where she showed off her short new hairdo featuring her natural hair color. When host Drew Barrymore asked how it felt having a carefree cut, the Oscar winner was quick to gush about it.

"I cannot tell you how amazing it is to feel free from hair color and hair extensions and hair tapes and blah, blah, blah," Allison shared. "To be able to run my hands through my hair, and hopefully sometime a man will be able to run his hands through my hair and appreciate, it's heaven. I'm just enjoying this new chapter in my hairdo world."

This led Drew to ask if Allison had ever endured a moment where a partner felt a hair extension during an amorous moment, and the West Wing alum described an experience that is equal parts cringeworthy and relatable.