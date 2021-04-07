Sofia Richie Is Sparking Romance Rumors With Music Executive Elliot Grainge

Music to your ears? Sofia Richie has a new guy in her life!
The model, 22, was spotted on a takeout date with music executive Elliot Grainge on Monday, April 5. The new couple was seen picking up food from the Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa Beverly Hills. Elliot, 27, was at the wheel, while Sofia was by his side in the passenger seat, with a big smile on her face.
They've been spending more time together recently, and she even posted a mirror selfie with him on her Instagram on March 26. The photo showed the pair in an elevator with their face masks, alongside a sunflower emoji in the caption.
Elliot owns the record label 10K Projects and has worked with Surfaces, Iann Dior, Poor Stacy, Internet Money and more artists, per Forbes. However, he clearly keeps things private, considering he has yet to post on his Instagram account, which has 35,000 followers (Sofia is not among them).
The duo already have a lot in common as music industry royalty. Much like Sofia—whose dad is four-time Grammy winner Lionel Richie—Elliot is also the child of a music legend. His father is Lucian Grainge, the CEO of Universal Music Group, who has helped shape the careers of icons such as The Rolling Stones, ABBA, Sting and Amy Winehouse, as well as pop stars Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Sam Smith.
"They have been friends for years and Elliot is also close with Sofia's brother, Miles," a source told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday.
Before thinks heated up with Elliot, Sofia was dating Cha Cha Matcha co-founder Matthew Morton for a couple months, but they broke things off in December.
"They weren't seriously dating and were only casually seeing each other, but the relationship has definitely simmered," a source told E! News at the time. "Nothing in particular happened, they just both aren't ready for something serious."
As E! fans know, before that, she was linked up with the self-professed Lord, Scott Disick, for three years before they officially split in August 2020.
"Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue," another source shared with E! News. "He's in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses. [Sofia is] still trying to figure what she wants to do which drove them apart over time."
Sofia subtly addressed their parting on Instagram with a poem in December. It read, "you loved the person i was, i love the person i'm becoming."
Three months later, Scott revealed one of the biggest reasons behind the split, which actually had to do with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian.
On a new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, he explained, "I feel like she just started wanting to like, push Kourtney out... And I said, 'That's the most important thing to me, is my kids and that's my family—and the only family that I have, including you guys along with it.'"
The father of three said she didn't want to share him with Kourtney. According to Scott, "Then she literally said with an ultimatum, ‘You have to choose me or Kourtney.'"
After the revelation aired on KUWTK, an insider claimed Sofia just wants to move on.
"It was no secret they had their ups and downs when it came to Kourtney," the source shared. "Once Kourtney and Scott became closer and were spending more time together with the kids, Sofia had a huge issue with it. She thought she was losing him to Kourtney and was jealous at times."
The source also said that she wished the ultimatum "stayed private" between the couple. "Sofia has moved on and put the drama behind her. At this point, there is no chance they will ever get back together," the insider added.