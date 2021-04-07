Why Wellness Fanatics Trust Khloe Kardashian's Dose & Co.

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

"Do as the Kardashians do" has been my motto since 2007 when Keeping Up the Kardashians first premiered on E!. From their clothing lines and beauty empires to fitness routines and even the famous Health Nut salads they eat on the show, I've tried it all. And I've never been disappointed. Bible! So, when Khloé Kardashian announced her partnership with Dose & Co. as the brand's co-owner, I knew I had to try out the beloved collagen powders to see if the hype was real. Spoiler alert: My morning cup of coffee would not be complete without a scoop of Dose & Co.!

"Health and wellness is something I'm hugely passionate about, and I wanted to find a way I could help inform people about the benefits of collagen, without confusion or expensive prices. I was looking into brands and speaking to experts around the world when I discovered Dose & Co. Once I tried the brand I quickly saw how easily it fit into my overall routine and lifestyle," Khloé said about the partnership. "I was so impressed by the ingredients, the results, and the vision, I knew I wanted to get more involved."

Founded by Libby Matthews, a certified nutritionist, Dose & Co. offers a range of premium collagen powders aimed to help skin, hair and nail concerns. Whether you use the dairy free collagen creamer in your morning latte or mix the pure collagen powder in your beverage of choice or add a scoop of the collagen protein powder in your post-workout smoothie, the brand makes it easy to integrate collagen into your daily routine.