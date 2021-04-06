See the Photo That Has the Internet Thirsting Over Milo Ventimiglia in Short Shorts

Grab a glass of water, because you're about to be thirsty!
Case in point? Milo Ventimiglia just made everyone's temperate rise with his latest fashion choice. Intentional or not, the This Is Us star displayed his very toned physique while leaving the gym in West Hollywood, Calif. on Monday, April 5.
While there's nothing new about celebrities working out and staying in shape, the 43-year-old star most definitely captured the internet's attention with his eye-catching outfit, in which he wore a graphic tee that he rolled up at the sleeves to show off his guns.
More importantly, however, he spiced up his 'fit with short shorts that fully flaunted his muscular thighs. He styled his ensemble with black Converse sneakers, a face mask and a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses.
But unlike the rest of us, he appeared to be hydrated as he held onto a larger water bottle.
As one Twitter user described the actor's steamy lewk, "Milo Ventimiglia in short shorts is not what I was expecting to see this morning but I'm glad I am."
"good morning to Milo Ventimiglia and to Milo Ventimiglia only," another person quipped, with someone else writing, "Thank you for your service, @MiloVentimiglia."
Another user shared, "Haven't been able to stop thinking about Milo Ventimiglia's legs all day."
However, this one tweet took the cake: "Milo Ventimiglia crush me like a soda can between your thighs challenge."
While it's unclear if Milo is aware of the buzz surrounding his gym get-up, he previously revealed he was "not uncomfortable" being called a sex symbol.
"I think what I try to do is best represent what men could be, which is kind, which is giving, which is not a pushover," the actor said back in 2017 during an interview on SiriusXM's Bevelations. "Don't mistake that...Just be a strong man, a good man, contribute to the world instead of taking away from it. I think in [doing] that, you're going to attract a good mate."
He continued, "You're going to attract someone who is going to admire you for who you are, maybe not for how your nose is placed in relation to your chin."
Milo also expressed his gratitude for having such a devoted fanbase.
"I get people smiling and approaching me and loving what I'm a part of," he explained. "If I can just kind of give back to them and make them feel as important...as they're making me feel in saying, 'I appreciate what you do,' well, 'I appreciate that you appreciate what I do, and I appreciate you just a person sitting in front of me. Hell, man!'"
As if the Gilmore Girls actor couldn't be more charming, he admitted he's a "magnificent lover."
"I love very deeply," he confessed.