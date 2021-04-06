Scott Disick Skips Kardashian-Jenner Easter Celebration for Miami Trip With Amelia Hamlin

Watch : Kourtney & Travis Barker Celebrate Easter With Kardashian-Jenners

So what do Scott and Kourtney think of the other's relationship? Back in November, a source told E! News, "Kourtney doesn't care who Scott dates as long as it keeps him happy and busy," with the insider noting Scott is "at his best" when he's "able to find a balance between dating and family time."

And in January, a source told E! News Scott thinks Travis is a "great guy" and that "he's really happy for Kourtney."

"Kourtney and Scott are in a great place, and they have come to terms that they are strictly friends and co-parents," the latter source added. "There's no romance there, and he couldn't be happier that she's moved on. As long as the kids are in a healthy situation and Kourtney's in a good place, then Scott is happy for them."