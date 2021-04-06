Scott Disick Skips Kardashian-Jenner Easter Celebration for Miami Trip With Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are turning up the heat in Miami.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, and the model, 19, were spotted walking hand in hand along a beach in Florida on Sunday, April 4. Amelia wore a pink bikini and white skirt for the outing while Scott donned striped trunks and a matching shirt.
After their stroll, the pair went for a dip in a nearby pool. They weren't the only stars on the trip, either. Amelia's sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, also joined them for the vacation.
It looks like Scott missed the Kardashian-Jenner Easter celebration, too. According to Instagram, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were at the family gathering in Palm Springs, Calif. with their daughter True Thompson, and Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott appeared to be in attendance with their daughter Stormi Webster. Kim Kardashian also took part in the holiday festivities with her children North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West, and Kendall Jenner, Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner did, as well.
In addition, Kourtney Kardashian—who shares Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick with Scott—also appeared to be there with the kids and her boyfriend Travis Barker.
Scott and Amelia were first spotted together at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party last year. Since then, they've made their romance Instagram official and have taken multiple vacations together. It looks like Amelia has met Scott's kids, too. They were all spotted dining at Sugar Factory in Miami back in February.
Amelia, who is the youngest daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, even referred to Scott as her "dream man" on Instagram last month.
"Scott and Amelia are getting serious and its going really well," a source close to Scott told E! News last month. "They are both chill and love to have fun and be out doing things. They are both really social people and like going out but also love a good night at home together."
They're not the only ones to recently enjoy a getaway. Kourtney also recently shared some photos of her trip to Utah with her children, boyfriend and his kids. A source told E! News the couple has been "casually dating since around December," noting the Poosh founder and blink-182 rocker "have been neighbors and great friends for years and it just recently turned romantic."
So what do Scott and Kourtney think of the other's relationship? Back in November, a source told E! News, "Kourtney doesn't care who Scott dates as long as it keeps him happy and busy," with the insider noting Scott is "at his best" when he's "able to find a balance between dating and family time."
And in January, a source told E! News Scott thinks Travis is a "great guy" and that "he's really happy for Kourtney."
"Kourtney and Scott are in a great place, and they have come to terms that they are strictly friends and co-parents," the latter source added. "There's no romance there, and he couldn't be happier that she's moved on. As long as the kids are in a healthy situation and Kourtney's in a good place, then Scott is happy for them."