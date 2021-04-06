Florence Pugh Reveals Her Nickname for "Magical Person" Zach Braff in Birthday Tribute

Watch : Florence Pugh Defends BF Zach Braff From Age Difference ''Abuse''

Florence Pugh has a special message for a "magical person" on his birthday.

That person is none other than her boyfriend Zach Braff, who rang in his 46th birthday on Tuesday, April 6. The Little Women actress commemorated his special day with photos of him with their dog Billie.

"It's this magical persons birthday. A year ago we got Billie three days before Zach's day and she's flopped on her back for tummy tickles from him like this ever since," she wrote in an Instagram post for Braff. "A special day for a special fella requires special foot wear and fluffy trackies.. obvi."

The compliments poured in from the Oscar nominee to her man. "His need to make people laugh and smile is never ending, his constant generosity and love for others is infectious, his creativity and ability to put real and honest words onto the page inspires many and all who's around him," she wrote, "but above all.. his appreciation for life and excitement for LIVING is something I always take note of."

