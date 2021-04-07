Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald Reveals What's in Her Bag

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Mary Fitzgerald is the epitome of "booked and busy." She has a packed schedule full of back-to-back real estate listings and she's a cast member on Selling Sunset, of course. Netflix viewers know how much effort she puts into her career, but that's not the only key to her success. She emphasizes the importance of trusting her intuition, advising others, "Don't second guess yourself. Go with your gut, exude self-confidence, and be YOU! You gotta go for it!"

In addition to working hard and having confidence in her abilities, Mary is ready for anything because she always has essentials in her YSL handbag, which she says is "the perfect size to fit everything needed to take on the day."