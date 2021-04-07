Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald Reveals What's in Her Bag

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Mary Fitzgerald is the epitome of "booked and busy." She has a packed schedule full of back-to-back real estate listings and she's a cast member on Selling Sunset, of course. Netflix viewers know how much effort she puts into her career, but that's not the only key to her success. She emphasizes the importance of trusting her intuition, advising others, "Don't second guess yourself. Go with your gut, exude self-confidence, and be YOU! You gotta go for it!"
In addition to working hard and having confidence in her abilities, Mary is ready for anything because she always has essentials in her YSL handbag, which she says is "the perfect size to fit everything needed to take on the day."
From protein bars for a boost of energy to gum for fresh breath and even (a sparkly) emergency alarm keychain for safety, she is equipped for any possible challenge. And, of course, she has her go-to lip gloss for some hydration and a little pick-me-up.
"I feel the most beautiful when I am surrounded by the people I love most! And also when I am rocking my favorite dress, pumps, and lipstick," Mary shared. The reality star added, "A killer outfit is a major boost to some self-confidence."
Even if you're not a real estate agent, we can all use Mary's must-have items to feel efficient and confident on a busy day. Check out what's in her bag below.
Winky Lux PH-Gloss
"I always have lipstick on me! This Prickly Pear color from Winky Lux stays on all day and doesn't dry out my lips!"
Alani Nu Fit Snack Protein Bar Cookies and Cream-12 Servings
"I am practically addicted to these cookies and cream bars! Since I am always on the go, I often don't have time to eat a full meal on a regular schedule. These taste amazing and are good for you too!"
BlingSting Personal Safety Alarm
Mary keeps the BlingSting personal safety alarm in her handbag, emphasizing, "Safety first!" She explained, "As a real estate agent, it's our job to open up a lot of vacant homes to show to potential clients. You never know who you'll be interacting with! I've never had to use it before, but it's good to have just in case."
Quay Polarized High Key Sunglasses
"Sunnies! Quay is my go to sunglasses brand. Every pair I have sits so comfortably on my face and are perfect for the warm SoCal weather!"
Extra Spearmint Sugarfree Gum, 35 Count (Pack of 6)
"Gum is a must so I can freshen up! I can't stand having bad breath and this Extra flavor is my personal fav."
Honest Hand Sanitizer Spray, Free + Clear- 12 Pack
"I always carry around some hand sanitizer with me to prevent getting sick! This one is organic and smells pretty good too!"
Apple AirPods Pro
"I seriously could not live without these AirPods! I use them for all my phone calls, interviews, workouts, etc. They are so handy!"
Saint Laurent Medium College Chain Bag Medium College Chain Bag
This is the most recent addition to my handbag collection...I am so obsessed!
