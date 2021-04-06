Aaron Rodgers Holds Shailene Woodley Close While Enjoying Disney World Together

Watch : Shailene Woodley & Fiance Aaron Rodger's Adorable IG Shoutout

The most magical place on earth...with the cutest duo!

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley enjoyed a fun-filled Easter weekend together at Disney World in Orlando, Fla. The couple, who recently got engaged, appeared to have a memorable celebration, as they looked over the moon in love at the theme park.

At one point during their trip, the duo was spotted holding hands and hugging each other in their Disney-inspired gear. Moreover, they both sported the same matching Star Wars face masks, which featured the franchise's famous slogan: "May the Force Be With You."

The Big Little Lies actress looked effortlessly chic in a long-sleeve black shirt and denim jeans that she accessorized with black combat boots. She also wore a green cap with the message "Dog Dad" written on the front a put a rainbow-colored Minnie Mouse ears headband on top.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback was dressed just as casually in a Star Wars graphic tee, shorts and black sneakers.