Duck Dynasty's Willie Robertson Recalls "Ugly Comments" Targeted Toward Biracial Son

Starring on Duck Dynasty brought race to the forefront for Korie and Willie Robertson.

On the premiere episode of their new Facebook Watch series, At Home With the Robertsons, the former A&E reality stars reflected on raising their biracial son Will Robertson, Jr., who they adopted when he was 5 weeks old. As Willie recalled, they were told it would take a couple of years to adopt unless they were interested in a biracial child, noting agencies said "those are the hardest ones to place in the South."

While the couple, based in Louisiana, had no issue with their son's race, they eventually realized that wasn't the case for everyone.

"We didn't think about it until the show happened," Korie explained to their show guests, Love & Hip Hop's Yandy and Mendeecees Harris. "People were like, 'Wait, who's the Black kid? Who does he belong to?' We're like, 'Our son?'"