Peter Weber Addresses Rumors He's Returning as The Bachelor

Watch : Peter Weber Ends Things With Kelley Flanagan After "Stressful" Move

Is Peter Weber ready to hand out more roses?

Though the pilot, who starred on season 24 of The Bachelor, recently called it quits with girlfriend Kelley Flanagan, that doesn't mean his heart is ready for takeoff. As Peter explained in an exclusive interview with E! News, he has no immediate plans to sign up for The Bachelor again, despite recent rumors.

Referencing the speculation, including one April Fools' Day prank that claimed he was in talks to return to the franchise, Peter told E! News, "I had a bunch of friends send me screenshots of that. I was just as confused as they were, so yeah, I know nothing else about that. I'm lost in the dark just as much as you guys. There's no talks going on."

It might be hard for Peter to take time off from his busy schedule these days. In early 2021, the Southern California native moved to New York City, where he's teamed up with TaskRabbit for a new partnership. In fact, Peter recently took on the role of Tasker for a day, showing off his new handy skills.