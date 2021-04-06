Author Rachel Hollis Apologizes for Controversial Comments on Privilege

Rachel Hollis is issuing an apology.

Last week, the best-selling author posted a video on social media in which she talked about a woman who cleans her house.

"Yesterday, I was doing a live stream and I mentioned that there's this sweet woman who comes to my house twice a week and cleans. She's my house cleaner. She cleans the toilets," Hollis said in a clip of the since-deleted post resurfaced by Angie Treasure. "Someone commented and said, 'You're privileged AF' and I was like, 'You're right. I'm super freaking privileged, but also I worked my ass off to have the money to have someone come twice a week and clean my toilets' and I told her that. And then she said, 'Well, you're unrelatable.'"

Hollis then replied, "What is it about me that made you think I want to be relatable?"

"No, sis," she continued, "literally everything I do in my life is to live a life that most people can't relate to. Most people won't work this hard. Most people won't get up at 4 a.m. Most people won't fail publicly again and again just to reach the top of the mountain. Literally, every woman I admire in history was unrelatable. If my life is relatable to most people, I'm doing it wrong."