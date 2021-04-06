Amber Portwood Vows to "Make Things Right" With Daughter Leah After Teen Mom Drama

Watch : Amber Portwood Considers Ex Gary Shirley Part of the Family

Amber Portwood is sending love to her daughter Leah.

The MTV star took to Instagram on Sunday, April 4 to wish her firstborn a happy Easter. "I know you are going through a lot and there are many things I need to do to make things right," Amber wrote alongside a photo of the mother-daughter duo. "However, I will always love you, my beautiful daughter. Love you and Happy Easter."

The post came days after an episode of Teen Mom OG aired in which Leah said she didn't want to invite Amber to her 12th birthday celebration, noting she'd prefer to spend the day with her father, Gary Shirley, and his wife, Kristina Shirley.

"We don't really have, like, a bond like that," Leah shared. "Twelve years and she hasn't really done anything. That's kind of been, like, Kristina's spot."

Kristina then called herself "a bonus mom," and Gary told Leah "it's very important" that she spends time with Amber.

"I don't want you writing your mom off and saying, 'I can't have a relationship with her' and that kind of thing," he continued, "because, you know, at some point, you should have a relationship with her."