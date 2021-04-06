Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley Break Up After Love Triangle Drama

Larsa Pippen and NBA player Malik Beasley have thrown in the towel. Her rep confirms to E! News that Larsa and Malik, who were first spotted together while holding hands at a Miami mall in November 2020, have called it quits on their romance.
A source connected to the 46-year-old The Real Housewives of Miami alum tells E! News that the distance got to be tough for the pair. Malik, 24, is based in Minnesota as a member of the NBA's Timberwolves.
"Larsa and Malik are not together," the insider shares. "Things got hard with travel, etc. It was more of a timing thing. They're still in communication but not together."
The source continues, "Larsa invested in a digital fitness brand called Tonal and just made a lot of money. She bought a new Ferrari to celebrate and is focused on her businesses."
Larsa and Malik's relationship raised eyebrows when they were first spotted together on Nov. 23, as the athlete was still legally married to influencer Montana Yao at the time. E! News exclusively reported on Dec. 3 that Montana, who shares 2-year-old son Makai with Malik, had filed for divorce in response to the viral photos taken of the basketball player with Larsa.
"Montana filed for a divorce the day she saw the photos," a source told E! News back then. "Montana never cheated, and it's not in her character. She's not dating anybody. She's a family person. She's focusing on taking care of her son with her parents."
Later that month, Larsa and Malik were photographed cuddling in front of an outdoor Christmas tree in Minnesota.
Larsa is the estranged wife of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, and they share four children together. The couple tied the knot in 1997, but he filed for divorce in 2016, and she re-filed in 2018. The status of their case remains unclear.