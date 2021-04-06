Henry Golding and Wife Liv Lo Welcome Their First Baby Together

Watch : Henry Golding Admits He'd Love to Play Next James Bond

Henry Golding is a dad! The Crazy Rich Asians star and his wife, Liv Lo Golding, have welcomed their first child together.

Liv announced the news on Instagram on Monday, April 5, revealing that their little one was born last week. "On March 31st our lives changed forever," the blogger wrote, without sharing the baby's name or sex.

She's taking maternity leave for 40 days, meaning she'll be mostly offline in the meantime. As Liv wrote, "I'll prob be up during midnight breastfeeds checking in on you, but otherwise 'I'll be back' xx."

Henry later posted a black-and-white photo of the trio huddled around a bed, with his baby's head out of focus. The 34 year old gushed of his wife, "This woman right here. Beyond anything I could have ever imagined. Your strength brought us our greatest joy. Thank you, I love you."

He previously spoke to Us Weekly in February about becoming a father. At the time, The Gentleman actor said, "I want to be one of those cool dads."