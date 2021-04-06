Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce First Netflix Series Heart of Invictus

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking their followers behind the scenes of the Invictus Games.
On Tuesday, April 6, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they have teamed up with Oscar-winning filmmakers Orlando Von Einsiedel and Joanna Natesegara to create Archewell's first-ever Netflix series. Together, the group will tell the stories of the athletes competing in the 2022 Invictus Games, in which wounded, injured or sick service members compete in nine sports on behalf of their country.
In a statement, Prince Harry shared, "Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve. This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year.."
"As Archewell Productions' first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation," he continued, "I couldn't be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service."
According to the press release, Harry, who is a patron of Invictus, will appear on camera in the series, but the focus will remain on the servicemen and their "powerful stories of resilience and hope."
Additionally, the Invictus Games Foundation serves as an executive producer on the series, and their participation "will provide significant funding to the organization." These funds will support the foundation's continued efforts of rehabilitating service members through sports.
Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer of Netflix, said Archewell Productions is already hard at work on creating content that matters, adding, "From the moment I met them, it's been clear that the Invictus Games hold a very special place in their hearts, and I couldn't be happier that their first series for Netflix will showcase that for the world in a way never seen before."
To say Meghan and Harry care deeply about the Invictus Games is an understatement. Since creating the foundation in 2014, Harry has played an active role in the games and even introduced Meghan to the world at the 2017 Games in Toronto.
A year later, the pair attended a game during their first royal tour, where Meghan gave a speech thanking the players for their kindness. She said, "On a very personal note, I just wanted to thank all of you for welcoming me into the Invictus family. I am truly so grateful to be a part of this with each and every one of you."
Perhaps Archie Harrison will make his first public appearance at the 2022 Invictus Games, which will be held in Düsseldorf, Germany.