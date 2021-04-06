Christina Anstead Lists Home She Shared With Ex-Husband Ant for $6 Million

Watch : Christina Anstead Responds to Critics Saying She's "Too Skinny"

As the saying goes, spring brings new beginnings!

It seems Christina Haack, who was previously known as Christina Anstead, is ready for a fresh start. On Monday, April 5, the Flip or Flop star's rep confirmed to People that she's officially moving on from the Newport Beach, Calif. home she once shared with her ex-husband Ant Anstead.

The Christina on the Coast star has listed the mansion for a whopping $6 million. The property, which is nestled in a quiet neighborhood near the beach, boasts 4,804 square feet, five bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, a spacious backyard with a lavish pool and bungalow and so much more.

Considering Christina designs homes for a living—and shows off her work on several HGTV shows—it's safe to say her mansion is truly one-of-a-kind.

The star's rep confirmed to the magazine that she'll continue to live in Newport Beach and is currently looking for a new place to call home.