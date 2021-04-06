Christina Aguilera Shares Rare Glimpse Into Life at Home With Fiancé Matthew Rutler

Watch : Christina Aguilera Explains "Deep Meaning" of "Reflection"

Christina Aguilera knows there ain't no other man for her.

The "Beautiful" singer opened up about her feelings for her fiancé, Matthew Rutler, in honor of his birthday on Monday, April 5. She gave a look into their private life at home in a mushy Instagram post, which included a video montage of their most romantic moments, set to the Schitt's Creek love song "Simply the Best."

Christina, 40, wrote, "You're simply the best, @m_rutler! Happy Birthday... You continuously impress me with how devoted, driven and hardworking you are, while being a devoted, loving and thoughtful parent & partner."

She continued, "You always strive to be better and never settle for anything but. From being an amazing father to an incredible business man and forward thinker, you innovate and execute ideas on the daily."

Xtina is mom to Max, 13, with ex-husband Jordan Bratman and Summer, 6, with Matthew.