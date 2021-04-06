Piers Morgan Says Meghan Markle's Claims Are "Impossible to Believe" in First Interview Since Scandal

Nearly a month has passed since Meghan Markle spoke to Oprah Winfrey about her and Prince Harry's departure from the royal family, and Piers Morgan is still hung up on the explosive claims made by the Duchess.
On Monday, April 5, the former Good Morning Britain co-host joined Fox Nation's Tucker Carlson Today to air his grievances about the interview, calling Markle's claims "impossible to believe."
"Here we are a month later, and frankly—I've had plenty of time to think about this—I still don't believe any of what they were saying," he insisted. "Seventeen different claims by the pair of them have now been proven to be either completely untrue or massively exaggerated or unprovable. I don't understand why I should have to believe people who are not telling the truth."
He didn't specify which of her claims were inaccurate.
In Markle's sit-down, she alleged the royal family prevented her from defending herself against attacks from the U.K. tabloids, that the Palaces did not treat her and Harry with the same respect as they did Prince William and Kate Middleton, or other members of the family and that they expressly forbid her from seeking treatment.
Morgan added that if the accusations involving the royal family are true, Markle should give names so the issues can be properly confronted. He said, "If you're going to accuse someone of racism, then you better put up some facts."
The controversial figure then stated that he doesn't doubt the severity of Markle's mental health struggles, saying, "It's not for me to say that she felt suicidal."
However, he did say that he doesn't believe the Duchess of Sussex actually spoke to anyone in the royal family or in the household about her mental health, describing how he finds it "impossible to believe" that anyone would tell a suicidal woman she's "not allowed to get help."
Additionally, he said if Markle was truly suicidal, then Prince Harry should share in the blame since he's an outspoken advocate for mental health. As Morgan put it, "He makes no secret of his desire that everyone who feels depressed or anxious or has suicidal thoughts to get immediate help, and yet here was his wife who says she was feeling constantly suicidal, and Prince Harry never sought to get her help. And I find that very hard to believe frankly."
Regarding the claims that an unidentified member of the royal family raised questions regarding Archie Harrison's skin tone, Morgan said viewers can't know the truth without knowing the "context of that conversation." He added, "We simply don't know, and we don't even know who supposed to have said this."
Morgan said he was particularly angered by the insinuation that Archie wasn't given a title because of his skin color, because from his perspective, it's "completely untrue."
"It's not just a sense of her lived experience being untrue. It is factually incorrect," Morgan explained. "That boy was never going to be a prince until Prince Charles, Harry's father, becomes king on the death of the queen. And that's going to happen, whatever the skin color of Archie's mother. That's set in stone. It's been the case for 100 years."
He continued, "So for Meghan Markle to try and create a story that says that the decision to not give Archie the title of prince was based on his skin color is a lie."
As a whole, Morgan said he thought the entire interview was "most extraordinarily disingenuous," because it made Queen Elizabeth II look like a racist. He asserted, "The idea that the royal family and the Queen in particular are now being depicted as a racist entity, a racist queen presiding over a racist monarchy when she is the head of the commonwealth, I'm sorry I find it completely disgusting."
That being said, Prince Harry and Meghan clarified in a private discussion with Oprah that it was neither the Queen or Prince Philip who discussed Archie's skin tone behind closed doors.
Morgan then addressed his decision to quit Good Morning Britain after his heated confrontation with weatherman Alex Beresford, calling the discussion a "premeditated attack" by Beresford.
Morgan acknowledged it was "stupid" to storm off the set, but stood by his decision to quit the show instead of issuing a public apology. "I was going to be damned if I was going to apologize for something that I believe," he told Carlson, "and I just wasn't going to go down that road."
Morgan explained that it's his right as a "journalist" to "question the veracity" of Markle's statements, but he said he wasn't given the opportunity to do so because of the numerous complaints made against him to Ofcom, a regulatory body that monitors communications in the U.K.
Despite the controversy, Morgan said he's going to be fine, claiming, "But everywhere I've gone, everywhere, I've never had a reaction like this at any stage of my career to anything, universal support from the British people."