Only Katy Perry Could Look Glamorous While Posing on the Toilet

Katy Perry just turned a restroom stall into her own personal runway.
There's no denying the American Idol judge knows how to stop people in their tracks with her fun and fabulous fashion choices. For one, the 36-year-old pop star made everyone swoon with her electrifying pregnancy style when she was expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom. She welcomed their little one, Daisy Dove, in August 2020.
And naturally, the "Smile" singer has continued to slay the fashion game with wildly daring designs. Case in point? The new mom sizzled in a little black (leather) dress by Alexander McQueen. It was a classic piece but with an added edge, as the sexy creation featured white topstitching that accentuated the corset bodice. She paired her look together with a thick belt, strappy sandal heels by Giuseppe Zanotti and chain-linked jewelry pieces.
But the striking number wasn't the only thing that captured people's attention. It was where Katy modeled her outfit that really stood out.
"You know I [love] a fashun bathroom mome," the singer began her Instagram caption on Monday, April 5. "Turned the #AmericanIdol bathroom into a my own runway. Dont be a pooper, and tune in to the 2nd part of solos + celeb duets tonight."
Just last night, Katy made people buzz after she praised American Idol contestant, Cassandra Coleman's performance.
"A couple things," the star said on Sunday, April 4. "Your voice is a spiritual experience. It is otherworldly angelic. And as a new mother, I don't have very much time, so I have quit shaving my legs. But when you sang, the hair on my legs grew an inch and a half. So, full-body chills."
Katy wasn't joking about her body hair either, as she propped her legs up on the judges' table to show just how serious she was about that anecdote.
Fellow judge Luke Bryan replied, "She literally has leg hair!" Ryan Seacrest added, "Thank you for the forensic report."
Back in February, Katy's stylist, Tatiana Waterford, shared rare details about the star's playful attire on the singing competition series.
"The fashion of American Idol is definitely very fun," Tatiana exclusively told E! News at the time. "You get to go crazy and make incredible custom looks and that's so fun about my job. I can almost look for the craziest, funnest things and it's like, 'Who would ever wear this? Katy Perry will.'"
The celebrity stylist added, "We can have just as much fun now that she's a mom, too. There's too much 'moms can't wear this.' She looks amazing!"
From the looks of her latest style moment, it's clear she's rolling with it...