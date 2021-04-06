Arnold Schwarzenegger's Sons Patrick and Joseph Baena Spotted on Rare Public Outing

Watch : Arnold Schwarzenegger's Thoughts on Katherine Marrying Actor

Nothing like a little workout to bond with your bro.

Patrick Schwarzenegger seems to be making an effort to develop a relationship with his half-brother, Joseph Baena.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's sons were spotted working out together at the Santa Monica stairs on Monday, April 5, in their first photographed public outing together.

Patrick, 27, and Joseph, 23, were joined by Joseph's girlfriend, Nicky Dodaj, for the fitness activity. Nicky, who is getting her MBA at Pepperdine, posted a picture of the famed wooden stairs on her Instagram Story, along with the caption, "LFG!" to stand for "let's f--king go!"

She also cryptically posted a picture of an inspiring messaged stenciled onto the cement, reading, "I hope u know how loved u are, I hope u know how brave u are, I hope u know how strong u are."

It's been seven years since the Los Angeles Times revealed Arnold had an affair with his housekeeper, Mildred Baena, and fathered her child, Joseph, in 1997.