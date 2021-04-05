Inside Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s Reunion After His Release From Prison

Watch : How Lori Loughlin Is Adjusting to Life After Prison

It seems that Lori Loughlin loves having a full house once again.

The actress' husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, has been released from prison, following his five-month sentence. Now, he and Lori have reunited after they each served time as a part of the nationwide college admissions scandal. Both spouses were convicted due to their involvement in the scheme to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, accepted into USC.

A source close to Lori exclusively tells E! News that the pair were reunited over the Easter weekend with their family.

"Everyone is extremely relieved that he was released and can finally start to breathe again," the insider says. "Lori was especially concerned and very anxious while he was in prison. She is very grateful to have him home."

He is serving the remainder of his sentence in home confinement, as his official release date is April 17.

His family is all glad he is safe and that they can see him again, according to the source, who adds, "They are hopeful about the future and being able to get their lives back on track. They are more than ready to move on and put this behind them."