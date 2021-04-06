How to Rock the Backless Dress Trend on Every Budget

We independently selected these products because we love them and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our QR code or links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Celebs like Olivia Culpo, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Chloe Bailey recently rocked the backless dress trend. And so, like anyone easily influenced by celebs, we are on the hunt for the perfect backless dresses to rock this spring. Thankfully, we found some amazing styles from Revolve, PrettyLittleThing, White Fox Boutique and more. Plus, we rounded up other essentials needed to rock this trend like boob tape and sticky bras!
If you're ready to channel your inner celeb (and capture some jaw-dropping Instagram content), see below for nine backless dresses that cater to every budget.
Main Focus Mini Dress
Sizzle in this bodycon halter dress! Featuring a ribbed material, ruched bottom and zipped back, you'll look and feel your best!
Halterneck Backless Graphic Pattern Sweater Dress
The fun print mixed with a lightweight knit construction makes for one super cute dress for the warm summer days ahead. It also comes in three different colorways!
Odessa Backless Midi Dress Floral Green
Put on some strappy sandals and you'll be ready for your next summer soirée! Not only do we love the print, the cutouts and elastic at the waist are everything!
UO Textured Strappy Back Mini Dress
This dress offers a figure-hugging silhouette and it's perfect for dressing up or down. You can also pair it with a leather jacket for an extra cute look.
Superdown Hera Backless Mini Dress
The LBD got an even sexier upgrade! With lightweight rib knit fabric and a backless design, you'll get tons of compliments on your next date night or GNO. Plus, this dress has a detachable waist tie detail.
Flamingo Dress in Cobalt Blue
This cobalt blue dress is a must for spring and summer! The horizontal ribbed band under the bust and deep v-neckline offers a super flattering fit.
Sinclair Midi Dress
Thanks to an open back design with lace up fastening you can adjust this flowy dress for the perfect fit. This dress is also available in black!
Sand Ribbed Overlock Stitch Detail Lace Up Halterneck Bodycon Dress
We're obsessed with the stitch detailing on this dress! It also features a lace up halterneck design for an extra fun touch.
R.Vivimos Summer Halter Deep V Neck Mini Short Dress
With over 20 different hues, you can get this dress in your favorite color. It features a flattering backless design and sheer mesh ruffle details. Plus, it has over 2,800 5-Star reviews on Amazon.
Nue Breast Tape
And don't forget to pick up some breast tape when rocking the backless dress trend! We love Nue's Breast Tape because it offers plenty of stretch and comfort. Not to mention, it's hypoallergenic, waterproof and sweatproof.
Niidor Strapless Sticky Invisible Push up Silicone Bra
Ranked the #1 best-seller in Amazon's adhesive bra category, you can feel confident wearing your backless dress knowing your boobs are supported and there's no awkward bra straps sticking out.
