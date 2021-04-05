Chris Hemsworth Thinks He'd Be Taken Seriously As an Actor If He Changed This About His Body

Watch : Idris Elba Explains Chris Hemsworth & Matt Damon '80s Pic

Chris Hemsworth is more than just his muscles, as big as they may be.

The Thor actor tells The Telegraph that movie fanatics do not rank his acting talents alongside the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio or Daniel Day Lewis simply because he's muscular.

"Bodybuilding is seen as vanity, whereas if I put on a bunch of unhealthy weight, or got unhealthily skinny for a role, I'd probably be called a serious actor," he explains, before adding that portraying Thor is not an easy task. "The training across 10 years of doing it is a full-time job."

The Aussie continues, "That and then a 12-hour shooting day—it's real grind. It's incredibly rewarding, too—you have to look at it like a professional athlete."

Indeed, as the Marvel star explains, "there's an aesthetic that the role requires." After all, Thor is a literal Norse god.

Chris and the rest of the crew have started filming on the fourth installment of the franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder, following a postponement caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He says the nearly five-month delay was for the best, as it gave him more time to prepare for the role.