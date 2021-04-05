The Trailer For Loki Is Confusing But Awesome

You never can tell what's up with Loki of Asgard, and that's never been more true than in the trailer for his new series.
Tom Hiddleston returns as the troublesome and mostly untrustworthy adopted brother of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in Loki, the next Marvel series coming to Disney+. A new trailer was just released on Monday, and while we've got no idea what's happening, we're so along for the ride.
While the main timeline Loki was killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, this particular iteration of the character is from the new timeline created when an earlier version of the character stole the Tesseract (the vessel that holds the Space Stone) during Avengers: Endgame's big time heist. He then disappeared and was never mentioned again, but it forced Steve (Chris Evans) and Tony (Robert Downey Jr.) to go back further in time to the 1970s.
Now, we all get to reckon with the consequences of another impulsive decision of the God of Mischief.
Loki, the series, will follow that 2012 version of Loki, who now possesses a stone that gives him absolute power over space itself. However, something has clearly gone wrong and he's been caught and imprisoned by the Time Variance Authority.
As Owen Wilson explains, the Time-Keepers at the TVA protect the proper flow of time, and since Loki broke reality with the Tesseract, he now has to help fix it. Time hijinks ensue from there, with Loki (dressed up in a tie!) wielding knives, running for office, and really driving it home that he cannot and will not be manipulated.
Hiddleston and Wilson star alongside Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.
Watch the trailer below!
Loki premieres June 11 on Disney+.