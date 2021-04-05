9 Super Cute Matching Swimsuits for the Whole Family

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Warmer weather signals pool and beach days on repeat, and we're here for it!

If you're looking for a fun way to get the family even more excited for time in the sun, we suggest picking up matching swimsuits. Since everyone will be looking so cute, you might as well pull out the camera and get that holiday card done! To get you started on the matching lifestyle, we've rounded up nine super cute matching swimsuits for the whole family from sites like Summersalt, PatPat, Amazon and more.

Our favorite? The Sara Foster x Summersalt collection featuring cotton candy-colored suits for mom, dad and the little ones.

See below for the rest of our matching swimsuit picks!