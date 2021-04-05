Meet the New Stars of Bridgerton Season 2

The cast of season two of Bridgerton is shaping up nicely, duke or no duke.
The Netflix series just confirmed four new cast members for season two, including two characters from the books and two intriguing newbies who will likely shake some things up in the wake of the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) making his exit. Daphne's (Phoebe Dynevor) marriage will remain intact even without her husband on screen, but for season two, the spotlight moves to the oldest of the Bridgerton siblings.
Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) is now on the hunt for a wife and has set his sights on one lady in particular: Edwina Sharma. Edwina is close with her sister Kate (Simone Ashley) and her mother Mary (Shelley Conn).
Edwina will be played by Charithra Chandran, a relative newcomer whose only other credit is one episode of the show Alex Rider.
Edwina, according to the character descriptions offered by Shondaland on Twitter, "has been taught by her older sister Kate to be the perfect debutante. She's kind-natured and endlessly endearing. But while she may be young and naive, she also knows what she wants: a true love match."
Lady Mary Sharma is the daughter of an Earl whose marriage to a tradesman once embroiled her family in scandal. Now, Lady Mary has returned to London with her daughters "and is forced to endure the scrutiny of the ton yet again."
Ashley was cast as older daughter Kate back in February, and she completes the Sharma family and what promises to be an exciting sort of love triangle. Kate is "equal parts headstrong and whip-smart. Her sharp wit and independent nature make her a singular force on the 1814 marriage mart, where she hopes to secure a love match for her younger sister, Edwina."
Rupert Young and Calam Lynch have also joined the cast as two characters who are not in the books. Young plays Jack, "the newest member of the ton with a connection to one of its most notable families." Lynch stars as Theo Sharpe, "a hardworking printer's assistant" and "an intellectual who fights for the rights of all."
They join returning season one stars including Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Adjoa Andoh, Ruby Barker, Ruth Gemmell, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton and Luke Thompson.
Get the scoop on everything we know about season two below!
Bridgerton season one is currently streaming on Netflix.