How Melissa McCarthy Really Feels About Training for Superhero Stunts

Watch : Melissa McCarthy & Octavia Spencer Team Up for "Thunder Force"

More than just a comedy.

On Monday, April 5's episode of E! News' Daily Pop, Thunder Force co-stars Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer teased the special message at the heart of their new Netflix film. The superhero comedy, which arrives on the streaming service April 9, follows two middle aged friends who become superheroes after one invents a formula that gives people powers.

"Love a 20 year old but, if you really want to get something done, do you go to the 20-year-old or do you go to a 45-year-old woman who's seen some stuff?" Melissa exclusively shared on Daily Pop. "I'd go to that gal. She's gonna get it done."

Octavia expressed a similar sentiment, noting she hoped Thunder Force would allow viewers to see the value in everyone. "You don't have to be a muscle-bound, square-jawed man to get things done," she said. "Half of the population isn't muscle-bound, square-jawed and they contribute so much to the world."