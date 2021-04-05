2021 SAG AWARDS

The Complete List of Winners
Selena: The Series Part 2 Has a New, Earlier Premiere Date and a New Teaser

Selena Quintanilla returns for part two of her life story in less than a month, and Netflix promises we will "hear her voice." Get the scoop on all the upcoming premiere dates!

Watch: Christian Serratos Reacts to J.Lo's "Selena: The Series" Support

Selena's coming back for another round on Netflix, and sooner than you think. 

The streamer has moved up the premiere of part two of Selena: The Series to May 4, a whole 10 days earlier than the previous premiere date of May 14. There's even a new teaser featuring one of her catchiest hits and a promise that the late singer will get even more of a spotlight this time around. 

"You heard her sing," the caption on the new teaser reads. "Now you'll hear her voice." The teaser features star Christian Serratos performing in Selena's iconic purple jumpsuit.

The series, which was created with cooperation and input from Selena's family, tells the story of the singer's early life and rise to superstardom. Her career was cut short in 1995 when she was shot by her friend and former business manager Yolanda Saldívar. Part one of the show ended with Yolanda's introduction, and the beginnings of Selena's romance with guitarist and eventual husband Chris Pérez

You can watch the teaser below, and prepare to get "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" stuck in your head for the rest of the day.

Keep up with all the upcoming premiere dates by scrolling down!

ABC
NEW: Home Economics (ABC) - April 7

Topher Grace is executive producing and starring in a new comedy about siblings in different economic brackets starting Wednesday, April 7.

The CW
NEW: Kung Fu (CW) - April 7

Olivia Liang stars in the CW's update of Kung Fu, premiering Wednesday, April 7. 

ABC
NEW: Rebel (ABC) - April 8

Katey Sagal stars in Rebel, a show inspired by Erin Brockovich. It premieres Thursday, April 8.

Freeform
Everything's Gonna Be Okay (Freeform) - April 8

Everything's Gonna Be Okay returns for a second season on Thursday, April 8 on Freeform.

Netflix
NEW: Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me (Netflix) - April 14

Jamie Foxx debuts as an embarrassing dad (inspired by his own relationship with his daughter Corinne) in this Netflix comedy, beginning April 14. 

TVLand
Younger (Paramount+) - April 15

Younger's final season premieres April 15 on Paramount+. The season will air later in the year on TV Land.

Disney+
NEW: Big Shot (Disney+) - April 16

John Stamos stars as an ousted NCAA coach who takes a basketball coaching job at an all-girls high school in this brand new series, coming to Disney+ on April 16. 

HBO
NEW: Mare of Easttown (HBO) - April 18

Kate Winslet plays a small-town detective solving a murder in the midst of her crumbling personal life, beginning April 18 on HBO.

Freeform
NEW: Cruel Summer (Freeform) - April 20

Freeform's new psychological thriller, from executive producer Jessica Biel, is set in the '90s and explores the disappearance of Kate (Olivia Holt) and its impact on nerdy wannabe Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia). It premieres Tuesday, April 20 on Freeform. 

Netflix
NEW: Shadow and Bone (Netflix) - April 23

Netflix's next big fantasy TV series comes in the form of Shadow & Bone, which is a combination of two related book series by Leigh BardugoShadow and Bone and Six of Crows. The show follows Alina, a young cartographer who discovers some unknown abilities while on a journey across a dark and scary bit of land called the Fold. 

Hulu
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu) - April 28

The Handmaid's Tale returns for season four with three new episodes premiering at once on Wednesday, April 28. June (Elisabeth Moss) is now a rebel leader striking back against Gilead, but her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.

The CW
DC's Legends of Tomorrow (CW) - May 2

DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns for season six on Sunday, May 2 at 8 p.m., at which point Batwoman will move to 9 p.m. 

Victor Ceballos Olea / NETFLIX
Selena: The Series Part 2 (Netflix) - May 4

Selena returns for part two of her inspiring and tragic life story on May 4 on Netflix.

CW
Dynasty (CW) - May 7

Dynasty returns for season four on Friday, May 7. 

Hulu
Shrill (Hulu) - May 7

Shrill returns for its third and final season with Annie (Aidy Bryant) energized by her breakup and her newfound momentum at work. It premieres Friday, May 7 on Hulu.

CBS
Mom Series Finale (CBS) - May 13

Mom will say goodbye after eight seasons on Thursday, May 13. 

Disney+
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+) - May 14

Season two of the show with the best title on TV premieres May 14 on Disney+. 

Hulu
NEW: Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. (Hulu) - May 21

Patton Oswalt stars as a supervillain who's been ousted from his evil society and still has to deal with his crumbling marriage in a new animated comedy, coming to Hulu on May 21. 

CBS
NCIS: New Orleans Series Finale (CBS) - May 23

NCIS: New Orleans will end after seven seasons on Sunday, May 23. 

HBO
In Treatment (HBO) - May

Uzo Aduba stars in a reimagined continuation of the therapy drama, 10 years after its last season aired. It premieres on HBO in May.

Disney Plus
NEW: Loki (Disney+) - June 11

Tom Hiddleston returns as the God of Mischief in his very own crime thriller TV show, premiering Friday, June 11 on Disney+. 

Disney+
Zenimation (Disney+) - June 11

The second season of this mesmerizing ASMR feast for the eyes and ears premieres June 11. 

Hulu
Love, Victor (Hulu) - June 11

Love, Victor returns for season two on June 11 with Victor (Michael Cimino) newly out and navigating his junior year of high school. 

Disney+
NEW: The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+) - June 25

Orphans bond at a boarding school while also saving the world in The Mysterious Benedict Society, coming Friday, June 25 to Disney+. 

Disney+
NEW: Turner & Hooch (Disney+) - July 16

Josh Peck plays Scott Turner, son of Detective Turner (Tom Hanks) from the 1989 Turner & Hooch movie. He's an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal who inherits a big unruly dog who becomes the partner he needs. It premieres Friday, July 16. 

