Devin Booker Trolls Kendall Jenner's Photo With a Slam Dunk Pun

Watch : Kendall Jenner Steps Out With Devin Booker After Flirty IG Comments

It was Easter Sunday with a side of laughs for Kendall Jenner.

The reality TV star took to Instagram on Sunday, April 4 with a series of portraits of herself posing outside on a golf course in a floral sundress and cowboy boots. In one of the pictures, she cradled a chicken in her arms, which spurred her chicken emoji caption.

As more than 35,000 people weighed in with a comment, Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker was among them with a compliment-turned-joke for his supermodel girlfriend.

"Very beautiful..," he commented, "course." This is not the first time Booker has gotten flirty with Jenner over social media after highlighting a photo of her in a bikini on his Instagram Story.

And, while they've kept their romance mostly out of the spotlight, the pair is approaching a year since they were the subject of romance rumors in late April 2020.