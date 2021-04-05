Counting On's Jed Duggar Marries Katey Nakatsu After One Year of Courtship

Jedidiah Duggar is officially off-the-market!
After nearly one year of courtship, the 22-year-old Counting On star married Katey Nakatsu in a surprise wedding ceremony. The 10th child of Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar shared the exciting marriage news on Easter Sunday on Instagram.
"For a long time I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be," Jed began his caption on April 4. "God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey!"
"We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing!" he continued, "I'm so grateful God brought Katey into my life and excited to share with you all that today she became my wife! Katey, the thought of sharing the rest of my life with you makes me the happiest man in the world! I love you so much!!"
Moreover, the official Duggar family Instagram expressed their excitement for the newly married couple.
"We are overjoyed about adding another daughter-in-love to our family!!" a message read. "Jed and Katey have enjoyed a quiet, low-key relationship that has allowed them to prepare for a beautiful life together. Congrats to this wonderful couple on their wedding day! We are excited to see how their story continues to unfold in the future. Jed, we are so pleased with the man you've become, and Katey, we are absolutely delighted that you have joined the family!"
At this time, the family is keeping details of the wedding ceremony under wraps. Hello magazine reported the pair tied the knot in an outdoor venue in Arkansas on Saturday, April 3. The publication noted Jed's twin brother Jeremiah was the best man, while Katey's sister was her maid of honor.
While the Duggar family didn't publicly confirm Jed's courtship or their engagement, Hello pointed out that pictures of their proposal began circulating online around Christmas last year. Furthermore, Counting On fans speculated they began their courtship in early 2020.
Although the 22-year-old star's life is in the spotlight, he is known for keeping a low profile. So even though it's unclear when Jed and Katey's romance started to blossom, one thing is clear: They are officially husband and wife!
Find out what the rest of the Duggar family is up to in the gallery below: