John Travolta Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Ella to Celebrate Her 21st Birthday

John Travolta could not be prouder as daughter Ella hits a big milestone.

The 67-year-old acting legend took to Instagram on Saturday, April 3 to wish her a happy 21st birthday. He shared an incredibly heartfelt caption to accompany a solo photo of Ella, which marks the first pic he has shared of her in 2021.

"Happy 21st birthday to the most beautiful, kind, human being and artist I know," John wrote. "Your dad adores you!" He punctuated it with a heart emoji.

Among those offering support for the coming year was drummer Tommy Lee. "Happy bday not so much kiddo.... love T n Britt," he commented, adding a laughing-with-tears emoji.

One Instagram user wrote, "What a perfect mix of her parents. Beautiful gal! Happy Birthday."

A different fan commented, "Omgosh, she looks so much like her beautiful Mama, just with darker features. Happy Birthday pretty girl!"

John and late wife Kelly Preston welcomed Ella in 2000. Kelly died in July 2020 after battling breast cancer, meaning this is Ella's first birthday without her mom.