SAG Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Next stop along the 2021 awards season: the SAG Awards!
The Screen Actors Guild promised to shake things up this year with a pre-taped, one-hour ceremony, making for an exceptionally unique (but nonetheless entertaining!) affair.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, nominees and presenters have gathered remotely, and comedic segments were filmed ahead of Sunday's main event.
Back in February, before the SAG Awards were postponed to avoid conflicting with last month's 2021 Grammys, Hamilton's Daveed Diggs teamed up with Emily in Paris starlet Lily Collins to announce the nominations. Notable recipients included Minari and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, topping the film side with three nods each, as well as the late Chadwick Boseman, who became the first person to earn four SAG nominations in a single year.
Unlike the Oscars and Golden Globes, winners at the SAG Awards are voted on by their peers in SAG-AFTRA.
So, without further ado, keep up with the complete list of 2021 honorees—updating in real time—below!
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
WINNER: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Bill Camp, The Queen's Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
WINNER: Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
WINNER: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami...
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Minari
One Night In Miami…
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Mulan
News of the World
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Wonder Woman 1984
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Westworld